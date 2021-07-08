Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.05% of Meta Financial Group worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

