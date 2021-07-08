Affinia Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Affinia Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.2% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.10. 536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.63. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $203.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

