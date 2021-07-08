Second Curve Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Second Curve Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,712 shares during the period. Regional Management comprises 3.5% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Second Curve Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Regional Management worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.01. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

