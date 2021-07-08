Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,740 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.10. 587,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.85. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $61.92 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

