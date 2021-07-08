Affinia Financial Group LLC Invests $787,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Affinia Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. KeyCorp makes up 0.5% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 267,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,227. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.