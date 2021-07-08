Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Herc posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 332%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

HRI stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.45. 862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,370. Herc has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $118.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.