Blue Pool Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.60 on Thursday, reaching $242.84. 123,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,991. The stock has a market cap of $224.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.94. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,120.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,954 shares of company stock valued at $85,033,956. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

