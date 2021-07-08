WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

IJR traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $109.10. The company had a trading volume of 317,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,567. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

