Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Acquires 3,500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 5.4% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.54 on Thursday, hitting $530.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

