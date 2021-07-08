Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $16.50 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $275.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.37. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.50. The company has a market cap of $196.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.