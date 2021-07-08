Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.32. 1,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The company has a market cap of $607.63 million and a P/E ratio of -70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,477 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 401,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.
Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
