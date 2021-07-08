Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.32. 1,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $607.63 million and a P/E ratio of -70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,477 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 401,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

