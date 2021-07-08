Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

SGRY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,172. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.