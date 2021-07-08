Totem Point Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,350 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Totem Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,000. Moody’s accounts for 5.2% of Totem Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.62.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $374.58. 11,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,494. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $377.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

