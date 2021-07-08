Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Totem Point Management LLC

Totem Point Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,939 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up about 9.5% of Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Totem Point Management LLC owned 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $21,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.36. 203,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,410. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

