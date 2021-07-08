The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for 4.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

SCHW stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 461,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,777. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $250,880.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

