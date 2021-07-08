iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151,196 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 506,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.43. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

