Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 628,637 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 36.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $301,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $164,597,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 255,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 250,360 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

