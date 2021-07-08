Selkirk Management LLC Sells 22,000 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Selkirk Management LLC lowered its holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Grubhub comprises approximately 2.4% of Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

GRUB traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.41. 155,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,995. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $19.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $408,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,426,438. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

