Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. AlphaValue upgraded Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 3,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,842. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

