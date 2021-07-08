Morgan Stanley Raises Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $98.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPD. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,344. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.36. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $129.26. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 725,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,041,000 after acquiring an additional 86,282 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.