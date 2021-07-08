$217.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce $217.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $219.79 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $210.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $927.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.77 million to $930.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $979.63 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $987.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth $1,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBBN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. 6,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,707. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.