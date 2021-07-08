Novo Holdings A S Purchases New Stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 278,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000. Novo Holdings A S owned approximately 0.57% of Gritstone bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the fourth quarter worth about $8,361,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 431,270 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $2,139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 116.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 201,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $1,415,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.13.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. The business had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

