Novo Holdings A S Increases Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the period. Insmed comprises 0.6% of Novo Holdings A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Novo Holdings A S’s holdings in Insmed were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Insmed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,652,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,325,000 after acquiring an additional 153,054 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 60,610 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after purchasing an additional 860,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after buying an additional 289,765 shares during the period.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.91. 9,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,053. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

