Novo Holdings A S Reduces Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Novo Holdings A S reduced its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,336,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,093 shares during the quarter. Harmony Biosciences accounts for 4.6% of Novo Holdings A S’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Novo Holdings A S owned about 5.86% of Harmony Biosciences worth $110,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.37. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

