Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35,348 Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at $44,281,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the first quarter worth about $13,531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth about $24,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 1,432.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 59,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Williams Financial Group lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

