Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 66,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 769,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.28. 13,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.