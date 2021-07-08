Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,091. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.