Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.46. 329,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,751,578. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

