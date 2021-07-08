Aurora Investment Counsel Takes Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Atkore accounts for about 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 244.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 409,619 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $12,665,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

In other Atkore news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

