Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $33.67 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $33,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.65. The company had a trading volume of 353,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.64. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.10.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

