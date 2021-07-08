Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Robert Half International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $86.76. 2,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

