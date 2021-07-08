JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $493.69

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 493.69 ($6.45) and traded as low as GBX 485.73 ($6.35). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 491 ($6.41), with a volume of 143,257 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a current ratio of 107.92. The company has a market capitalization of £795.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 493.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

