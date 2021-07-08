DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.06

Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and traded as low as $3.88. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 238,383 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

