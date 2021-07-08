JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $727.08

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 727.08 ($9.50) and traded as high as GBX 757 ($9.89). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 748 ($9.77), with a volume of 54,275 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 728.22. The stock has a market cap of £580.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a current ratio of 38.91.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.