Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.25). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.84. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,339. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $43.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

