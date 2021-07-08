Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.82

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and traded as high as $34.41. Bunzl shares last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 20,479 shares trading hands.

BZLFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.2182 per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

