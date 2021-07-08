Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.9% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,163,296. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $362.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

