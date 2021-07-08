Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 0.8% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.