Voce Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Voce Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,649 shares during the period. Evolent Health comprises approximately 2.5% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Voce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,305,000. 13D Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,633. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

