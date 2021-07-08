ARMOR Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $22.02 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,568,090 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

