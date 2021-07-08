Titan Coin (TTN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $25.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006703 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000218 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.