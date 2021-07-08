Pangolin Reaches Market Cap of $28.01 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003993 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $28.01 million and $1.42 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00125203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00168818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,939.43 or 1.00384200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.83 or 0.00959448 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.