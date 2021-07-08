Wrapped NXM Price Tops $59.22 on Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $99.31 million and $17.71 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.22 or 0.00180491 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00057577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.06 or 0.00880974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

