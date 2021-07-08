AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

AIBRF remained flat at $$2.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.94. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

