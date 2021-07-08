Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Target Price at $25.90

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. 58,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,426. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

