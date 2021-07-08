BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 500,000 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,900,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $17,482,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $16,966,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSC remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

