Toroso Investments LLC Sells 4,692 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth about $1,587,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PetroChina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in PetroChina by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PTR traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. 6,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetroChina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

