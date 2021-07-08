New World Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.73. 23,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,722. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

