Cota Capital Management LLC Has $25.93 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Cota Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. RingCentral makes up approximately 5.7% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of RingCentral worth $25,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 102.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Bank of America began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG traded down $8.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.84. 12,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,159.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

