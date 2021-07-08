Cota Capital Management LLC Acquires 188,782 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cota Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 851,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,782 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for about 9.0% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $41,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.33. 16,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,012. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 239.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

